ECI issues notification for first phase of J&K assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a poll notification for the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)

In the first phase, 24 assembly segments both in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls on September 18. This will be the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which stripped the region of its special status and split it into two union territories, that assembly elections will be held. The last assembly election in J&K was held in 2014.

According to the notification the last date for filing nomination for phase-1 will be on August 27 for which polling will be held on September 18.

The notification has been issued for Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam districts in Kashmir, and Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts in Jammu.

In Kashmir Division 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara – Bijbehara, Shangus – Anantnag East, Pahalgam and in Jammu Division, eight assembly constituencies comprising Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder – Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal are scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the electoral process.

As per the notification, the last date for filing nominations is August 27, 2024. Scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on August 28, 2024, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is August 30, 2024.

The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on Sep 18, the notification read.

While 24 seats will go to the polls in the first phase, the elections will be held in 26 seats and 40 seats in the second and third phases, respectively. The Lok Sabha polls held recently witnessed an overwhelming response with 58% vote, with NC and BJP getting two seats each.

The political activity in Jammu and Kashmir has picked up pace as the National Conference issued its manifesto on Tuesday while People’s Democratically Party announced its candidates for various seats.