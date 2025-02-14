ED raids BJP leader’s residence in Panipat

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residential premises of veteran BJP leader Niti Sen Bhatia in Panipat reportedly in connection with a money laundering case. The leader’s younger son Neeraj is one of the owners of Paonta Sahib-based pharmaceutical firm Vidit Health Care that has been under the scanner of the anti-narcotics agencies. (HT File)

The agency did not issue any statement till writing of this report, but sources in know of the matter said that an ED team accompanied by paramilitary force reached Bhatia’s residence at Model Town area of the town during wee hours of the day.

There was no information shared by the agency on the recovery or documents seized.

However, sources in know of the matter said that the ED team had called a mechanic reportedly to help open the locks of an almirah in the house.

The leader is a close relative of former Karnal BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia, who also reached the house following the raid.

The leader’s younger son Neeraj is one of the owners of Paonta Sahib-based pharmaceutical firm Vidit Health Care that has been under the scanner of the anti-narcotics agencies.

Notably, the younger son, Neeraj was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu last year in August in connection with the alleged illegal sale of codeine syrup.

He was later released on bail by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Multiple reports also suggest that the central agency was also simultaneously conducting raids at their pharmaceutical unit in Himachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, his elder brother Navin is one of the front-runners for the mayor ticket from the BJP for the Municipal Corporation polls, voting for which will held next month.

However, the party is yet to release names of the candidates.

Similarly, Niti Sen Bhatia, one of the senior-most BJP leaders in the region, held multiple posts in the saffron party including of the district president.

In 1987, he was chosen as the chairman of the Municipal Committee and unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 1991 and 1996 from the then Panipat seat. The assembly constituency was later bifurcated into Panipat Rural and Panipat City seats.