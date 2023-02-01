Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight mobile phones recovered from inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail

Eight mobile phones recovered from inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:52 PM IST

In the first case, police recovered four mobile phones of different brands from the possession of five inmates- Sunny Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Jassi and Sonu Kumar.

As many as eight mobile phones and 35 sachets of tobacco were found from inmates at the central jail here during two separate inspections. (HT file photo)
As many as eight mobile phones and 35 sachets of tobacco were found from inmates at the central jail here during two separate inspections. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as eight mobile phones and 35 sachets of tobacco were found from inmates at the central jail here during two separate inspections.

In the first case, police recovered four mobile phones of different brands from the possession of five prisoners- Sunny Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Jassi and Sonu Kumar.

A case under section 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered against them at the Division no 7 police station.

In the second case, police found as many as four mobile phones and 35 sachets of tobacco in the bathrooms of different barracks. A case under sections 42, 45 and 52-A was registered at the Division no 7 police station against unidentified inmates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out