Eight officials landed in Punjab vigilance net for bribery in July
The Punjab vigilance bureau in July nabbed eight officials red-handed while accepting bribe, as part of its ongoing crusade against corruption.
Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the vigilance bureau revealed that of the eight arrested, two were employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) while three were with the Ludhiana Improvement Trust.
The spokesperson said that the bureau is going all out to eradicate corruption among public servants and officials in other spheres. In this direction, the vigilance officers have ensured that suspects did not escape judicial punishment in various courts in state, he added.
He informed that in the last month, the bureau has booked 20 persons in 14 criminal cases. They include four police personnel, two revenue officials and six employees of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, including its former chairman Raman Bala Subramaniam.
The spokesperson further informed that the bureau has submitted challans pertaining to eight vigilance cases in various special courts in the last month. Apart from this, 12 vigilance inquires have also been registered against public servants to probe corruption cases thoroughly.
Giving more details, he informed that the special court have decided three bribery cases filed and contested by the bureau during the last month, in which patwari Hakam Singh and sewadar Avtar Singh were convicted and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment each and fined Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively by the additional district and session judge, Barnala.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
