Eight officials landed in Punjab vigilance net for bribery in July

The Punjab vigilance bureau in July nabbed eight officials red-handed while accepting bribe, as part of its ongoing crusade against corruption.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the vigilance bureau revealed that of the eight arrested, two were employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) while three were with the Ludhiana Improvement Trust.

The spokesperson said that the bureau is going all out to eradicate corruption among public servants and officials in other spheres. In this direction, the vigilance officers have ensured that suspects did not escape judicial punishment in various courts in state, he added.

He informed that in the last month, the bureau has booked 20 persons in 14 criminal cases. They include four police personnel, two revenue officials and six employees of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, including its former chairman Raman Bala Subramaniam.

The spokesperson further informed that the bureau has submitted challans pertaining to eight vigilance cases in various special courts in the last month. Apart from this, 12 vigilance inquires have also been registered against public servants to probe corruption cases thoroughly.

Giving more details, he informed that the special court have decided three bribery cases filed and contested by the bureau during the last month, in which patwari Hakam Singh and sewadar Avtar Singh were convicted and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment each and fined Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively by the additional district and session judge, Barnala.