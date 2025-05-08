Elderly woman robbed of gold bangle in Zirakpur

An elderly woman was robbed of her gold bangles in Zirakpur on Wednesday morning. Police is scanning the CCTV footage and a hunt is on to nab accused, the station house officer said. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Madhu Sharma, 67, of Motia City. She is a retired superintendent from the Civil Secretariat, Haryana.

The incident occurred when the victim was waiting for a bus to Solan. A Maruti Suzuki Swift stopped next to her. Two women, seated in the back, came out and started talking to her, claiming to know her. She, however, denied the familiarity. Despite the denial, they tried to hug her and during the scuffle managed to cut the victim’s gold bangles. After which they pushed the victim out of the car and fled, running the car over her foot.

According to the complainant, she fell onto the road. Later, some passersby called the police emergency number, but no personnel arrived at the scene. She later went to the police station and lodged a formal complaint, estimating the value of the stolen bangle at approximately ₹2.75 lakh.

Station house officer Gagandeep Singh stated that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed and assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon.