Why is SpaceX stock going up? AI growth, spending and Starship explained

SpaceX stock has seen a huge swing since its debut. SpaceX stock started trading at around $135 a share. It then jumped to nearly $225, before falling to about $105. The stock has since recovered to around $140. SpaceX stock is rising again after a sharp fall. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)

The big question is why the stock is moving so much when SpaceX’s long-term plans have not changed much. The recent volatility appears to be linked to very high investor expectations, SpaceX’s massive spending and growing attention on its Starship rocket, according to the Yahoo Finance analysis.

Why SpaceX stock jumped after debut Investor excitement pushed SpaceX stock sharply higher after its debut. SpaceX attracted huge interest because it combines fast growth, ambitious technology and Elon Musk’s track record. That excitement helped push the stock from its $135 debut price to around $225. At its peak, SpaceX was valued at almost $3 trillion. That valuation briefly put SpaceX among the five biggest companies in the world.

The problem was that the stock price started reflecting extremely high expectations. Investors were not simply expecting SpaceX to perform well. The stock price suggested that the company needed to deliver exceptionally strong results. That made the stock more vulnerable to even small disappointments. When investors expect almost perfect execution, even a strong result can look weak if it is below those very high expectations.

SpaceX revenue grew 92% SpaceX’s first earnings report showed very strong revenue growth. The company’s revenue jumped 92% year over year to about $7.8 billion, according to the report cited by Yahoo Finance. But strong revenue growth was not enough to stop the stock from falling. Despite the big increase in revenue, SpaceX stock at one point dropped more than 50% from its peak. Investors also got a closer look at how much SpaceX is spending to build its future businesses.

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SpaceX AI spending hits billions SpaceX spent about $18.4 billion on capital investments in the second quarter, according to Yahoo Finance. SpaceX spent more on capital investment than it generated in quarterly revenue. The company generated about $7.8 billion in revenue, while its capital spending reached around $18.4 billion.

A huge part of that spending went into AI infrastructure. Around $15.8 billion of the capital spending was linked to AI infrastructure. The massive AI spending is a major reason investors are watching SpaceX closely. Spending billions on new infrastructure can help the company grow, but investors still need to know whether those investments will eventually produce strong returns.

SpaceX AI revenue jumps 247% There is already evidence that SpaceX’s AI business is growing quickly. SpaceX’s AI-related revenue jumped 247% year over year to around $2.6 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. The AI business also became profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis during the quarter. This means SpaceX is not simply spending money on an AI project with no business behind it. The company already has growing revenue from the segment.

However, investors still do not know how profitable those huge AI investments will become. The key question is whether SpaceX can earn attractive returns from the billions of dollars it is putting into AI infrastructure.

Starship could drive SpaceX growth Another major factor behind SpaceX stock is Starship. Starship is SpaceX’s next-generation rocket system and is designed to be fully reusable. Starship is much bigger and more powerful than SpaceX’s existing Falcon rockets. It is being developed to carry much more cargo into orbit than the Falcon rocket family.

The difference in SpaceX’s future launch capacity could be enormous. Falcon currently puts around 2,500 tons of mass into orbit each year. With Starship, SpaceX aims to eventually deliver more than 1 million tons per year, and potentially as much as 10 million tons per year, according to the analysis.

Starship may make space launches cheaper The main goal is to make space launches much cheaper. If Starship works as planned, its large size and reusability could dramatically reduce the cost of sending cargo into orbit. Cheaper launches could help many of SpaceX’s existing businesses grow. This could mean launching more Starlink satellites, building larger satellite networks, increasing commercial launches and handling more government missions.

Starship could also help SpaceX create completely new businesses. Much cheaper access to space could make businesses possible that are currently too expensive or difficult to operate. That is why Starship is more important than just another SpaceX rocket. It could become the main infrastructure for SpaceX’s next phase of growth, according to the Yahoo Finance analysis. But Starship is still being developed, which creates another source of risk for investors. The rocket has not yet reached the stage where its full commercial potential can be taken for granted.

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Starship tests could move SpaceX stock Successful Starship tests could give SpaceX stock another boost. Every major technical success can increase investor confidence that SpaceX will eventually achieve its long-term goals. Delays or technical problems could have the opposite effect. Because investors are already expecting a lot from SpaceX, problems with Starship could put pressure on the stock.

The recent stock volatility does not necessarily mean the SpaceX story is falling apart. Instead, the sharp moves may show that investors are starting to look more carefully at the difference between SpaceX’s huge potential and what its stock is actually worth. The stock’s fall from $225 to around $140 has lowered expectations, but SpaceX is still extremely expensive. At around $140, SpaceX is valued at roughly $1.9 trillion, according to Yahoo Finance.

That valuation is very large compared with its current revenue. SpaceX has a valuation of about $1.9 trillion against quarterly revenue of less than $8 billion. So, the stock is still priced for very strong future growth. Investors are effectively betting that SpaceX will continue growing rapidly and successfully turn its huge investments into major future businesses.

What could happen to SpaceX stock? For investors, three things are now especially important to watch. First is SpaceX’s overall growth and profitability. Second is whether its massive AI investments generate strong returns. Third is the progress of Starship. If all three areas continue to improve, the recent stock swings may not matter much in the long run. Strong business growth, profitable AI investments and successful Starship development could support SpaceX’s long-term growth story.

But if any of these areas starts going badly, SpaceX stock could face heavy pressure. Because the company still carries such a huge valuation, investors may react strongly to weaker growth, poor returns on AI spending or major Starship delays.

In simple terms, SpaceX stock is going up again because investors are looking beyond the recent sell-off and back at the company’s long-term growth potential. But the recovery does not mean the stock is automatically cheap. The biggest question now is whether SpaceX can deliver the massive growth that its valuation already expects.