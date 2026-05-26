Elections to 7 Mohali local bodies today

After days of campaigning in the blazing May heat, 695 candidates eyeing a seat in seven civic bodies of Mohali district – Mohali city, Zirakpur, Nayagaon, Dera Bassi, Banur, Lalru and Kurali – will be looking at the 4.8 lakh voters in the district to decide their fate. Polling will start at 8am sharp and continue till 5pm. (HT File)

Mohali city, the district’s largest civic body, will witness contests in all 50 wards, where 227 candidates are in the fray. The city is rife with problems ranging from the mounting garbage and waste disposal woes, stray dog and cattle menace, poor sewerage, waterlogging, damaged roads, inadequate street lighting, drinking water shortages, encroachments and infrastructure gaps.

In Zirakpur, 124 candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for 31 wards. The town, which has seen a real estate boom in the last two decades driven by proximity to Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, lacks the civic infrastructure to keep pace with the population boom. All these issues will be weighing on the voters’ minds as they pick their representatives for the next five years.

Polling will start at 8am sharp and continue till 5pm (see box for dos and don’ts). District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said 498 polling booths have been set up and extensive security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling. Closed-circuit television cameras have been installed at all polling booths.

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, the DC appealed to voters, especially senior citizens, to reach polling booths early in the day to avoid afternoon heat. She said arrangements for shaded waiting areas and drinking water have been made at all polling stations. Reiterating the administration’s commitment to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections, Mittal also urged all candidates to strictly comply with the State Election Commission’s guidelines so that polling proceeds smoothly and without disruption.

12 HC-appointed observers to monitor polling

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday appointed 12 lawyers to act as observers and monitor the elections in Zirakpur, Derabassi and Lalru. The petition was from a Mohali resident highlighting apprehensions of malpractices by those close to the ruling dispensation. Two observers each will visit these MCs on polling day and the counting day.