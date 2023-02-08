Elevated road project: NHAI expedites work, begins night shift for staff, workers

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has expedited the work on the elevated road project on the Ferozepur road by continuing the construction work throughout the night to meet the July 31 deadline.

The construction work is now being executed during night also with the strength of entire staff, with skilled and unskilled labour being doubled.

The first batch works from 8am to 8pm, while the second batch has been introduced from 8pm to 8am to speed up the project which has already been delayed and has missed several deadlines.

The staff strength working at the site has been increased from 250 to 450 now. Besides, the number of cranes used at the project site has also been increased to five from the earlier three. A gantry crane (overhead crane that uses legs to support the bridge, trolley, and hoist) has also been brought in for the purpose.

Last night, a surprise inspection of the ongoing work was done by senior NHAI officials, including Vipnesh Sharma, regional officer, NHAI and KL Sachdeva, project director, who inspected the site and directed the contractor to further escalate the work.

“The labourers working in night shift were asked about their well-being during the surprise inspection and were also motivated as we understand that they are working in difficult conditions and undertaking such strenuous work,” Sachdeva said.

The entire project is spread across 12.7 kilometres. A part of this flyover spanning 3.6 kilometres from Octoi post to Verka milk plant is complete and has already been in use by the public.

The cost of the entire project, which began in 2018, is ₹756 crores. Currently, the work of shifting of power cables on the 400-metre stretch from Verka milk point to Arti Chowk is pending and once the cables are shifted, then this stretch will also be opened for traffic.

The entire project will cover the stretch from Samrala Chowk to Cheema Chowk, Gill Chowk, bus stand, Bharat Nagar Chowk and will end at Octroi post on Ferozepur road.