 Enraged villagers lock school after teacher found 'drunk'
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Enraged villagers lock school after teacher found ‘drunk’

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 04, 2024 06:48 AM IST

This incident has raised questions on the working style of middle school headmaster Sombir, they added

Accusing a teacher at a government school in Bhiwani’s Durjanpur of taking classes under the influence of alcohol, enraged villagers locked the main gate of the school on Wednesday.

The villagers said that this is not the first time when something like this has happened. This incident has raised questions on the working style of middle school headmaster Sombir, they added.

Man Singh, a local resident said that the headmaster Sombir protects the JBT Rajesh, who remains absent on most of the working days but his attendance is marked and they had held a meeting against both the teachers on eight occasions.

“The headmaster is also not attending the classes and threatening the villagers of taking voluntary retirement when they raise issues against him,” he added.

Village sarpanch Pradeep Chahar said that villagers opened the gate few hours after the protest. “We have asked the authorities to transfer both the teachers from our village school,” he added.

Commenting on the allegations, teacher Rajesh Kumar said that all the allegations are made with malafide intention and he is doing his duty with honesty.

Bhiwani district education officer Santosh Nagar said that she has visited the school and held talks with teachers, students and villagers.

“An investigation is underway to probe the allegations against both the teachers,” she added.

Story Saved
