 Enrol by May 4 to cast vote in Chandigarh on June 1 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Enrol by May 4 to cast vote in Chandigarh on June 1

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 04, 2024 08:16 AM IST

All applicants submitting forms after May 4 will not be eligible to cast votes in the June 1 Lok Sabha election in Chandigarh

Chandigarh residents, especially first-time voters, who have not yet registered for voting, will have the last opportunity to enrol themselves on May 4.

Chandigarh residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”, or simply hand over the form at their respective polling booths. (Getty image)
Chandigarh residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”, or simply hand over the form at their respective polling booths. (Getty image)

All applicants submitting forms after May 4 will not be eligible to cast votes in the June 1 election.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”, or simply hand over the form at their respective polling booths.

All voters are encouraged to verify their details through the Voter Helpline App, the voter portal or by dialling the toll-free voter helpline number 1950 that can also be utilised for any election-related queries or assistance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Enrol by May 4 to cast vote in Chandigarh on June 1
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On