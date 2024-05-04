Enrol by May 4 to cast vote in Chandigarh on June 1

Chandigarh residents, especially first-time voters, who have not yet registered for voting, will have the last opportunity to enrol themselves on May 4. Chandigarh residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”, or simply hand over the form at their respective polling booths. (Getty image)

All applicants submitting forms after May 4 will not be eligible to cast votes in the June 1 election.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”, or simply hand over the form at their respective polling booths.

All voters are encouraged to verify their details through the Voter Helpline App, the voter portal or by dialling the toll-free voter helpline number 1950 that can also be utilised for any election-related queries or assistance.