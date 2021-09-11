Enrol for IGNOU MBA programmes by Sept 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced two new All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved management programmes- master of business administration -revised and master of business administration (banking and finance). These will be a part of the July session and programme details like eligibility, duration, fee, courses are available on the online admission portal, https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for online submission of applications is September 30.

Also, PG diploma programmes are on offer in marketing management, financial management, human resource management and operations management. The last date for online submission of applications for these courses is September 15.