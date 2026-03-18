Ensure no black-marketing of LPG, admn directs officials

To prevent hoarding and black-marketing of fuel and cooking gas, Chandigarh district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued directions for a strict monitoring of the supply and distribution of essential petroleum products in the Union Territory, invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, that empowers executive magistrates to issue immediate orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. The Chandigarh administration also clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply. (HT File)

The administration also clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply. The supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been restricted by the central government to 20% of the average monthly sales, it noted.

The order was issued after the administration received reports that certain individuals, traders and entities were allegedly involved in hoarding, black-marketing and stockpiling of petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG, leading to artificial scarcity and abnormal increase in prices.

Officials stated that such activities could potentially create law and order issues and disrupt the smooth supply of essential commodities to the public. The authorities have been directed to ensure that domestic LPG cylinders are not diverted for commercial purposes, and that double stocking and overcharging by dealers do not take place under any circumstances. Oil marketing companies have also been instructed to provide daily updates on LPG stock and supply to the department of food and supplies.

The order emphasises that hospitals, educational institutions and government establishments serving vulnerable sections must be provided uninterrupted supply of LPG, PNG and other petroleum products.

Meanwhile, a control room has been established at the department of food and supplies and legal metrology in Sector 17 to monitor the situation and address public grievances. Sumit Jindal, inspector in the food and supplies department, has been appointed as the nodal officer. Citizens have been urged to report any such instances to the department at 0172-2703956.

The order has come into effect from midnight of March 17 and will remain in force until April 16. Authorities warned that any violation of the order would invite strict action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant legal provisions.