Ensure smooth power supply in Ludhiana during paddy, summer season: PSPCL director orders officials

In a meeting with the officials of East, West and sub-urban circle of the central zone in Ludhiana , Daljit Inderpal Singh Grewal , director distribution of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, on Wednesday directed the officials to make adequate arrangements to ensure proper power supply to the consumers during the upcoming paddy and summer season. HT Image

The meeting was held as per the direction of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and chairman cum managing director PSPCL Baldev Sran in order to provide uninterrupted power supply during the paddy, summer season to the consumers

During the meeting with circle and divisional officers, Grewal directed them to deload grids, power lines, transformers on the priority basis. He also asked the officials to repair the loose wires as well as switches in order to avoid any fire incident in the fields as wheat crops are in the ripening stage.

Issuing instructions, the director also asked the officials to ensure that the department provides best services to the consumers and if there will be any complaint regarding corruption. It will be taken up on a very serious note.

The meeting was attended by Ludhiana chief engineer SR Vashishat, superintending engineer (West) Anil Sharma, superintending engineer (East) Surjit Singh, superintending engineer (Sub-Urban) Jagdev Singh Hans and superintending engineer (HQ) Ramesh Kaushal. Besides, additional SEs of all three circles, additional SEs/ APDRP (both East and West) were also present.

Later, Grewal held a meeting with representatives of the public of all three circles. He not only heard their problems as well as suggestions but on the spot issued directions to the concerned officials for acting on the same. He also shared his contact number with the present representatives and asked them to contact him whenever they face any issue.

Grewal also asked the officials to make a Whatsapp group of these representatives of the public and also asked to add him in the group so that problems can be taken up timely. He thanked all the representatives of the public for attending the meeting and for sharing valuable suggestions.

In this meeting, MLAs Madal Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Rajinder Pal Kaur (Ludhiana South), Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (Ludhiana West), Hardeep Singh Mundian (Sahnewal), Kulwant Singh Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Daljit Singh Grewal (Ludhiana East), Saravjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Hakam Singh Thekedar (Raikot) and Jiwan Singh Sangowal (Gill) were present.