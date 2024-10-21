Menu Explore
Ensure speedy lifting of paddy: Punjab CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 22, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the officers to ensure speedy lifting of the paddy being procured in the mandis across the state.

The CM said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for procurement of paddy. (HT File)

Chairing a meeting to review the procurement operations in the state, the CM said that the paddy should be lifted at the earliest in the state so that farmers do not have to face any inconvenience. Mann said that farmers of the state have played a key role in making the country self-reliant in food production.

He informed that the state mandis recorded the arrival of 24.88 lakh metric tonne (LMT) so far, of which 22.22 LMT had been procured. The food and civil supplies department has already cleared the amount of 4,027 crore for payment to the farmers.

The chief minister said that in this process the food growers have even over exploited the only available natural resources of the state in terms of water and fertile soil, adding that this year also the farmers of state are expected to contribute 185 LMT of paddy to the national food kitty. He said that farmers should not face any inconvenience.

He categorically said that distress sale of the paddy in the mandis will not be allowed, and action will be taken against officers found guilty.

The CM said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for procurement of paddy for which 2,651 mandis have been set up across the state and a cash credit limit of 41,378 crore has already been released by the RBI and farmers are being issued payment on time.

