PGI satellite hospital in Una gets green nod

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
May 12, 2023 02:56 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh’s State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has granted environmental clearance for the construction of PGI satellite hospital in Una district, officials said on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh's State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has granted environmental clearance for the construction of PGI satellite hospital in Una district, officials said on Thursday.
The construction work would start in the next 15 days, chief engineer Anil Gupta told news agency PTI, adding that a residential complex for doctors and paramedical staff would also be built.

The foundation stone of the PGI satellite hospital was laid in Una on March 7, 2019. A tender has been issued for the construction of the hospital for which 402 kanals of land has been allotted in Mahalat village.

One acre is equal to eight kanals.

The hospital will be built at a cost 450 crore. Of this, 283 crore will be spent on the construction of buildings and the rest on acquiring equipment, according to officials.

