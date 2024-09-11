Erratic supply: Onion rates shoot up to 55/kg in Chandigarh

Onion prices have skyrocketed to ₹55 per kg at apni mandis and ₹65 per kg at retail shops, up from ₹40 per kg just a fortnight ago. The erratic supply of vegetables, exacerbated by monsoons and transportation issues, has led to a surge in prices of nearly all vegetables. The onion price surge in Chandigarh is driven up by a shortage of supply from Maharashtra, the country’s top grower, due to monsoons. (HT File)

The onion price surge is driven up by a shortage of supply from Maharashtra, the country’s top grower, due to monsoons.

“Earlier, the government had banned onion export but now the embargo has been lifted due to which, the prices are surging again. Since onions are not produced locally, we are totally dependent on supply from Maharashtra,” said Komal Sharma, mandi supervisor and in-charge, apni mandi, Punjab mandi board.

Meanwhile, inclement weather conditions have disrupted local tomato production in Punjab since July. Since then, the apni mandis in Chandigarh have turned to Himachal Pradesh and Bangalore to meet the demand, but with transportation and logistics adding to the costs, tomatoes are now being sold at ₹50 per kg at the apni mandi.

Sharma added, “Due to monsoons, the supply of vegetables from other states is erratic, which has resulted in higher prices.”

The prices of home-grown vegetables like potatoes and bottle gourd are comparatively less. At apni mandis, potatoes are being sold at ₹35 per kg whereas bottle gourd is being sold at ₹50 per kg.