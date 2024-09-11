 Erratic supply: Onion rates shoot up to ₹55/kg in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Erratic supply: Onion rates shoot up to 55/kg in Chandigarh

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Sep 11, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Onion prices have skyrocketed to 55 per kg at apni mandis and 65 per kg at retail shops, up from 40 per kg just a fortnight ago. The erratic supply of vegetables, exacerbated by monsoons and transportation issues, has led to a surge in prices of nearly all vegetables.

The onion price surge in Chandigarh is driven up by a shortage of supply from Maharashtra, the country’s top grower, due to monsoons. (HT File)
The onion price surge is driven up by a shortage of supply from Maharashtra, the country’s top grower, due to monsoons.

“Earlier, the government had banned onion export but now the embargo has been lifted due to which, the prices are surging again. Since onions are not produced locally, we are totally dependent on supply from Maharashtra,” said Komal Sharma, mandi supervisor and in-charge, apni mandi, Punjab mandi board.

Meanwhile, inclement weather conditions have disrupted local tomato production in Punjab since July. Since then, the apni mandis in Chandigarh have turned to Himachal Pradesh and Bangalore to meet the demand, but with transportation and logistics adding to the costs, tomatoes are now being sold at 50 per kg at the apni mandi.

Sharma added, “Due to monsoons, the supply of vegetables from other states is erratic, which has resulted in higher prices.”

The prices of home-grown vegetables like potatoes and bottle gourd are comparatively less. At apni mandis, potatoes are being sold at 35 per kg whereas bottle gourd is being sold at 50 per kg.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
