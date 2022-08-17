Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.
“The state of Haryana also pledges to assimilate these ‘Panch Pran’ of the Prime Minister which are moving forward with bigger resolves of developed India, erase all traces of servitude, feel pride in our legacy, the strength of unity and fulfil the duties as a responsible citizen,” the chief minister said in his Independence Day address after hoisting the National Flag at Samalkha in Panipat district on the occasion of Independence Day.
The chief minister said, “While following our great cultural traditions and high moral values, we have to work unitedly to make the country and the state ‘swachh, swastha and khushal’ (clean, healthy and skilled).”
Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the chief minister said that the people of Haryana have raised the pride of ‘Maa Bharti’ by proudly hoisting the Tricolour atop 60 lakh houses.
“We are proud that on May 10, 1857, the uprising of the country’s first freedom struggle movement is sparked from Ambala. Our brave soldiers have played a significant role in protecting the borders of the country even after Independence. Even, in the present army, every 10th soldier belongs to Haryana,” the CM said.
He said that a Shaheedi Smarak (war memorial) is being built in the Ambala Cantonment to remember the martyrs of India’s first freedom struggle. Besides, another Shaheed Smarak in the memory of great freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram will soon be constructed at Nasibpur village in Mahendragarh. Also, the state government will be constructing one more Shaheed Smarak at Rohnat village in Bhiwani.
Counting the achievements of eight years of the BJP rule, he said that 17 new national highways have been declared in the state of which work of seven has been completed.
“The work has also started on the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor from Palwal to Sonepat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhoda-Kundli to be constructed at a cost of ₹6,000 crore,” he said, adding that also under the Panchgram vision, work is underway to develop five new cities along the alignment of the KMP corridor and state-of-the-art industrial and commercial township near Kharkhoda and IMT at Sohna is also being developed.
The chief minister made a special mention of the sportspersons of the state saying that the players of Haryana have contributed a lot to the country’s total 61 medals tally in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
“Earlier in the ‘Khelo India Youth Games-2021’, our players won 137 medals and got the first position in the country,” he added.
The chief minister said that after 75 years of Independence, for the first time, the villagers have got the ownership rights of their property by making the villages free from LAL DORA. “In the last seven-and-a-half-year, the holistic development of Haryana ensured while rising above casteism, regionalism and nepotism,” he said.
UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since. It classifies the state's prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food. Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons.
Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat
A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl. The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.
Back-to-back terror attacks put Kashmir on the edge
Despite enhanced security across Kashmir, militants managed to carry out four back-to-back attacks in the past three days, including three grenade attacks and a targeted killing which left two policemen and a civilian dead and three others injured. Though officials claim that Independence Day remained almost peaceful without any major incident, the grenade attacks sparked concerns over security. Militants on Tuesday attacked two cousins belonging to Hindu community at their apple orchard in Shopian.
J&K: Several portals floating fake news banned in Ramban
More than six portals allegedly peddling fake news and maligning the image of Jammu and Kashmir government were banned in Ramban district on Tuesday, an official order said. The portals banned included United News Urdu, VD News, News Verse India, Current News of India, News Bureau of India, Today News Line and CHRT News Sangaldan. These were operating without any registration or permission from the competent authority, the order said.
Chamba: 13-year-old girl dies, three hurt as high mast light comes crashing down
A 13-year-old girl died while three others sustained injuries when a high mast light being installed at Chaurashi temple complex in Bharmour town of Chamba fell on them, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Pariksha Devi of Bhaderwah in Jammu's Doda. Injured Anjill Singh, his son Advik, and a woman identified as Anita Minhas have been airlifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
