Everyone can teach

Teachers Day is coming up. Educators play an important role in building character of children. A daily multi-vitamin pill may build immunity, but there is no pill to build character. A child’s character has to be built gradually, by ensuring that he/she takes the right inputs on a day-to-day basis, from all the spaces he/she is immersed in. These spaces include home, school and society at large. Subtle learning happens everywhere. The recent incident in Kolkata is a horrific sample of what a bestial individual, who is bereft of character, can do. Is he even fit to be called human? “Rakshasa” is a better word. (Shutterstock)

If your child has fever and refuses to take the tablet, you find a way to administer it, by powdering and mixing it with something, because you know that it’s important for the well-being of your child. Why then is character building not given enough importance at school and home? Education has to become holistic. Because besides academics, the physical, spiritual, emotional, thoughts and tendencies of the child need to be correctly channelled.

The recent incident in Kolkata is a horrific sample of what a bestial individual, who is bereft of character, can do. Is he even fit to be called human? “Rakshasa” is a better word. What kind of upbringing and grooming did he get at home, school and college? Did anyone notice the bestial streak in him? Did anyone ever punish him? And what about those who destroyed evidence and are trying to protect the wrong doers? What kind of character are they showcasing?

The law makers need to amend laws to give capital punishment to such criminals. Police and judiciary need to work in tandem to make this happen. And is even death sentence enough? Someone said these offenders should be stripped and tied naked in public and stoned before being hanged. They should also be made to know what humiliation and helplessness are. Let their families and society know how the end of a rakshasa in human garb shall be. Let it be a deterrent to possible offenders.

When there are characters (not humans) in our society whose character is zilch, the future is daunting. But as they say, life goes on... we have to move on, for better or for worse. The whole country is crying. What kind of demons is our society harbouring?

The kind of upbringing a child gets from his parents and teachers plays a crucial role in shaping his persona. Elements like TV, YouTube, cinema, computer games, etc, also play a huge role. The government, police, law makers, parents, teachers and the society have to find a way forward so that these crimes do not happen.

Is there something each one of us can do? Yes! We can make all those around us aware about the importance of good character, be they our family, friends, employees, etc. We can ensure that our children and grandchildren are inculcating the right values. Let us not expose children to games, videos, movies ,etc, that portray sex, violence, alcoholism, or any of the vices. Passive learning happens when they watch this stuff.

A rapist or a criminal is a misguided, mentally sick person who was not reprimanded when he first erred. Let every well-meaning citizen do a bit of teaching. Let’s join the reform brigade. If there is an iota of goodness in you, share it with others. Every bit counts. Don’t spare the rod. Let’s not raise spoilt brats. Let us instil in them the “love of god and the fear of sin”.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based contributor)