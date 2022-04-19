Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Evolve a new model of governance in Punjab: Bir Devinder
chandigarh news

Evolve a new model of governance in Punjab: Bir Devinder

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said on Monday that Punjab should develop its own new model of governance rather than advertising the inapplicable Delhi Model
Punjab is a border state with larger geographical area bordering Pakistan, with peculiar topographical, geo-political and geo-economic pressures whereas Delhi has no such compelling obligations, so Punjab should develop its own new model of governance, said former deputy speaker Bir Devinder. (HT File Photo)
Punjab is a border state with larger geographical area bordering Pakistan, with peculiar topographical, geo-political and geo-economic pressures whereas Delhi has no such compelling obligations, so Punjab should develop its own new model of governance, said former deputy speaker Bir Devinder. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said on Monday that Punjab should develop its own new model of governance rather than unreasonably advertising the inapplicable Delhi Model of governance as there are countless dissimilarities between Delhi and Punjab. “Punjab is a border state with larger geographical area bordering Pakistan, with peculiar topographical, geo-political and geo-economic pressures and is also under heavy debt whereas Delhi has no such compelling obligations,” said Bir Devinder.

Other short stories

Sangrur bans breeding, sale and fights of dogs

Sangrur : The local administration has banned breeding, sale and fights of Pitbull, American Pitbulls, Americab Bully and Pakistani Bully dogs in Sangrur. Additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal has issued an order in this regard. The development came in view of the dog bite case and dog fights being organised in the district, as per the orders. He said, “These are very dangerous dogs and they cannot be kept at home as pets. Therefore, their breeding has been banned in the district.”

BJP leader lauds Swachh Bharat Mission

Chandigarh : Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma on Monday said the Swachh Bharat Mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 has ushered in a “cleanliness drive while providing basic amenities of toilets” in rural and urban areas. Addressing a press conference here, Dr Sharma said, “The novel scheme in the form of Swachh Bharat Mission has revolutionised the concept by making 11.5 crore toilets in rural areas in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Border Road Organisation will start building the world’s highest highway tunnel under the Shinku La (Pass) soon. (HT Photo)

    Shinku La tunnel: BRO task force HQ to come up at Jispa in Lahaul

    With work on building the world's highest highway tunnel under the 5,091m Shinku La (Pass) on the anvil, the Himachal Pradesh government has asked the Border Road Organisation, a construction wing of the army, to set up the headquarters of the Border Road Task Force at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district. The strategic two-way tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity on the Manali-Leh highway.

  • She was roaming near the avalanche-prone Koksar waterfall when the snow she was walking on suddenly caved in. Consequently, she fell into a gorge and was buried under snow. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Jaipur tourist who fell into gorge in Lahaul-Spiti dies in hospital

    A Jaipur woman who slipped in an avalanche prone area and was buried under snow at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district died at a hospital late on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Akanksha, 24, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma. He said she was roaming near the avalanche-prone Koksar waterfall when the snow she was walking on suddenly caved in. Consequently, she fell into a gorge and was buried under snow.

  • Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna at a press briefing in Lucknow on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

    Uttar Pradesh GSDP has gone up 40% in five years despite Covid: Suresh Khanna

    Minister for finance Suresh Khanna on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Gross State Domestic Product has increased by 40% in the past five years despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state's finances. Suresh Khanna said the state's GSDP has gone up from 12.47 lakh crore in 2016-2017 to 17.49 lakh crore now. The state's credit deposit ratio has also gone up by 6% from 46% in 2016-2017, Suresh Khanna said.

  • The police have arrested three accomplices of gangster Rajeev Raja, who was running an illegal arms smuggling racket from Nabha jail, and recovered five pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession. (Getty Images/Vetta/ Representational image)

    3 held for running arms racket from Nabha jail

    The police unearthed an illegal arms smuggling nexus being operated by A-category gangster Rajeev Raja from the new jail in the Nabha sub-division of the district on Monday. The police have also arrested three accomplices of Raja and recovered five pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession. The accused have been identified as Tarun Kumar (21), Jasdeep Singh (20), both residents of Patiala, and Sukhwinder Singh of Torewal village in SAS Nagar.

  • Members of the Haatee community during a congregation at Sangrah village in Sirmaur on Monday. (HT Photo)

    Haatee community to boycott HP elections over ST status

    The Haatee community of Sirmaur district, which borders Uttarakhand, has announced that it will boycott the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections later this year if its demand of being accorded Scheduled Tribe status in the Trans Giri region is not met. The announcement was made at the Mahakhumbli, a congregation of the community, at Sangrah in which thousands of community members from 154 panchayats took part.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out