Evolve a new model of governance in Punjab: Bir Devinder
Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said on Monday that Punjab should develop its own new model of governance rather than unreasonably advertising the inapplicable Delhi Model of governance as there are countless dissimilarities between Delhi and Punjab. “Punjab is a border state with larger geographical area bordering Pakistan, with peculiar topographical, geo-political and geo-economic pressures and is also under heavy debt whereas Delhi has no such compelling obligations,” said Bir Devinder.
Other short stories
Sangrur bans breeding, sale and fights of dogs
BJP leader lauds Swachh Bharat Mission
Shinku La tunnel: BRO task force HQ to come up at Jispa in Lahaul
With work on building the world's highest highway tunnel under the 5,091m Shinku La (Pass) on the anvil, the Himachal Pradesh government has asked the Border Road Organisation, a construction wing of the army, to set up the headquarters of the Border Road Task Force at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district. The strategic two-way tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity on the Manali-Leh highway.
Jaipur tourist who fell into gorge in Lahaul-Spiti dies in hospital
A Jaipur woman who slipped in an avalanche prone area and was buried under snow at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district died at a hospital late on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Akanksha, 24, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma. He said she was roaming near the avalanche-prone Koksar waterfall when the snow she was walking on suddenly caved in. Consequently, she fell into a gorge and was buried under snow.
Uttar Pradesh GSDP has gone up 40% in five years despite Covid: Suresh Khanna
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Gross State Domestic Product has increased by 40% in the past five years despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state's finances. Suresh Khanna said the state's GSDP has gone up from ₹12.47 lakh crore in 2016-2017 to ₹17.49 lakh crore now. The state's credit deposit ratio has also gone up by 6% from 46% in 2016-2017, Suresh Khanna said.
3 held for running arms racket from Nabha jail
The police unearthed an illegal arms smuggling nexus being operated by A-category gangster Rajeev Raja from the new jail in the Nabha sub-division of the district on Monday. The police have also arrested three accomplices of Raja and recovered five pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession. The accused have been identified as Tarun Kumar (21), Jasdeep Singh (20), both residents of Patiala, and Sukhwinder Singh of Torewal village in SAS Nagar.
Haatee community to boycott HP elections over ST status
The Haatee community of Sirmaur district, which borders Uttarakhand, has announced that it will boycott the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections later this year if its demand of being accorded Scheduled Tribe status in the Trans Giri region is not met. The announcement was made at the Mahakhumbli, a congregation of the community, at Sangrah in which thousands of community members from 154 panchayats took part.
