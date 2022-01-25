Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Akali MLA Manna holds a show of strength against Jalalusman’s candidature from Baba Bakala
Ex-Akali MLA Manna holds a show of strength against Jalalusman's candidature from Baba Bakala

Manjit Manna, a three-time MLA, threatens to raise a banner of revolt, says will contest Punjab polls independently if Akali Dal ticket is not given to him
Former Akali MLA Manjit Singh Manna during a public meeting in Punjab’s Baba Bakala assembly constituency.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:20 AM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

Rift in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Baba Bakala, a reserved assembly constituency, widened on Monday over the candidature of Baljit Singh Jalalusman with former MLA Manjit Singh Manna threatening to raise a banner of revolt if the allotment of party ticket is not revoked and he is declared party nominee.

Both Manna, a three-time MLA, and Jalalusman, a former legislator from adjoining Jandiala Guru segment, were in the fray for the SAD ticket.

An upset Manna on Monday organised a show of strength at his village Mianwind in Tarn Taran district with a number of local party leaders and workers expressing solidarity with him.

Addressing the gathering, he requested the party high command to reconsider the decision. Also, he announced to contest the elections from this constituency at every cost.

Talking on phone, he said, “Ever since Jalalusman was declared party nominee, not even 100 people have visited him to congratulate him. On the other hand, thousands of party workers have been visiting me daily expressing their anger over denial of ticket to me. If the party wants to win this seat, it will have to give respect to the sentiments of party workers who want me to contest the polls.”

In 2017, the party had fielded Manna from Sri Hargobindpur segment in Gurdaspur district but he lost.

“This time again, I was asked to accept a ticket from Jandiala Guru. I warned the party leadership that if I am shifted to any other segment again, the party will lose from Baba Bakala as well as Jandiala,” he added.

Jalalusman is considered close to former minister and Akali leader Bikram SIngh Majithia.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

