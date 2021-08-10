Ex-Amritsar village sarpanch notices drone movement, BSF caught unawares

The Border Security Force (BSF) manning the International Border in Punjab did not notice any flying object with its high-technology equipment even as a former sarpanch of a border village claimed to have detected the movement of a drone on Saturday night.

Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “On Sunday morning, we got a call from a resident of Bachiwind village informing that he heard the sound of a flying object at around 12:30 am. He also heard another sound of something falling on the ground.”

During the search operation, another villager informed us of a suspicious bag lying near a drain at Daleke village, which is 4.5 km from the border, the SSP added. “It is likely that someone kept the bag there or dropped it near the drain in haste out of fear of getting noticed,” he added.

Bachiwind sarpanch Resham Singh said, “Our former sarpanch Gurbhej Singh was working in his fields with some other people on Saturday night. He claimed of having heard the sound of a flying object. He also followed the drone for a few hundred meters. Except Gurbhej and his workers, no one noticed the drone movement in our village. On Sunday, around 200 police personnel searched the village, but didn’t find anything. They found the ammunition at a neighboring village.”

Attari DSP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said, “The BSF was not aware of the drone movement. They didn’t open any fire in the area on Saturday night.”

Punjab BSF public relations officer (PRO) Kuldeep Singh didn’t respond to repeated phone calls.