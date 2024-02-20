Exercise caution: PAU to farmers amid rain forecast in Ludhiana

As Ludhiana braces for gusty winds and potential rainfall in the next few days, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has issued agro-advisory for farmers across the region, advising them to exercise caution during the inclement weather. The PAU advisory cautions farmers against unnecessary irrigation activities and underscores the need for strategic agricultural maneuvers. (HT File Photo)

The advisory cautions farmers against unnecessary irrigation activities and underscores the need for strategic agricultural maneuvers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the weather forecast for the upcoming week, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are expected in isolated pockets of Ludhiana within the next one to two days.

Subsequently, dry weather conditions are anticipated thereafter, marking a shift in the atmospheric patterns.

“Farmers are advised to conduct crop operations judiciously in light of the impending weather conditions. Specific recommendations are outlined for field crops, oilseeds, sugarcane, vegetables, fruits, and animal husbandry practices. For wheat crops in the grain formation stage, the advisory suggests the application of potassium nitrate and salicylic acid sprays to mitigate the adverse effects of high temperatures on grain filling. Additionally, farmers are urged to monitor wheat crops for yellow rust and undertake appropriate management measures. Farmers are advised to monitor aphid populations in oilseed crops and deploy insecticide sprays if necessary to control infestations.”

The advisory recommends the commencement of sowing recommended varieties of sugarcane, along with specific varieties for mid-season and late maturing. Guidelines are provided for transplanting nurseries of various vegetables, along with recommendations for direct sowing of crops like okra, cowpea, muskmelon, cucumber, and others.

In the domain of animal husbandry, farmers are reminded of the importance of providing clean drinking water to dairy animals and cautioned against feeding them soiled or damaged potatoes.