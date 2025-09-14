Mufti, Abdullah demand release of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik

Former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have demanded release of Doda legislator Mehraj Malik. The PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday termed the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under Public Safety Act (PSA) an attack on democracy and urged the J&K assembly speaker to call a special session of the assembly. NC president Farooq Abdullah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for their intervention for the release of Malik. Former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have demanded release of Doda legislator Mehraj Malik. The PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday termed the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under Public Safety Act (PSA) an attack on democracy (HT File)

Mehbooba Mufti told reporters that after the arrest of Mehraj Malik the J&K legislative assembly speaker should have called a special session of assembly and passed a resolution seeking release of the Doda legislator. “The resolution should have been sent to Delhi with a message that these kinds of actions won’t be tolerated,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said there is still time for the speaker to call a special session to pass a resolution for Malik’s release. “These types of things are further weakening the democracy in J&K.”

The former chief minister also hit out at J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah for saying that he is ready to provide legal support to the arrested legislator. “There are thousands of poor Kashmiri prisoners who are lodged in various places outside J&K and it is they who need legal help, not an assembly member.”

Meanwhile NC president Farooq Abdullah sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah and appealed to them to get Mehraj Malik released. “The PM and home minister should intervene in this issue and get the arrested legislator released.”

Abdullah said that after the arrest of a legislator the situation turned bad in Doda. Meanwhile, protests were held at various places in J&K seeking release of Mehraj Malik who was booked under PSA on Monday since then the situation in Doda is tense. On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh wasn’t allowed to hold a press conference and protest in Srinagar.