Ex-minister pitches for Sidhu’s elevation as CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:44 AM IST

A day before Navjot Singh Sidhu’s coronation as the state Congress chief, senior party leader and former minister Gurchet Singh Bhullar on Thursday pitched for the cricketer-turned-politician’s elevation as the state chief minister.

Bhullar was addressing a rally organised by his son and Congress MLA from Khemkaran constituency Sukhpal Singh Bhullar at their native Mehmoodpura village in Tarn Taran district where Sidhu was the chief guest. Amritsar (South) MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria was also present.

The statement was ostensibly hailed by Sidhu who was sitting on the stage with folded hands. After this, Sidhu asked Bhullar to speak on his behalf that they all are (audience) his turban’s layers and he will not let it fall, come what may. He, however, didn’t address the rally.

Earlier, Sidhu, along with Amritsar (West) MLA Raj Kumar Verka and Bolaria visited Jandiala MLA and one of the working president of the state Congress Sukhwinder Singh Danny’s residence in Amritsar and held a closed-door meeting.

