Ex-MLA Dilbag will be INLD’s face in Assembly polls: Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday said former MLA Dilbag Singh, who is in jail under charges of money laundering, will be the party’s face in the upcoming assembly elections from Yamunanagar. INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala during Sarvajatiye Ekta Sammelan in Jagadhari town, Yamunanagar, on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Chautala was in Yamunanagar to meet several party workers and influential personalities at their residences and offices. Later, he also addressed a “Sarvajatiye Ekta Sammelan” in Jagadhari town.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The INLD leader hit out at the Union government for using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against his former legislator.

“When the government using power sends a leader to jail under a fake case, doesn’t mean he has surrendered. There has been no recovery of money or documents from Dilbag and he is in jail, while ₹5 crore cash and gold worth ₹5 crore were recovered from his aide. This is before you all. How ED is being misused,” he told the reporters.

After four days of searches at various locations reportedly linked to Dilbag in Yamunanagar, the ED on January 8 arrested him and his aide Kulwinder Singh under similar charges. They were taken into a week of custody for questioning and later sent to jail.

As per the central agency, the total cash recovery of ₹5.29 crore and seizure of gold valued around ₹1.89 crore was made during the raids. However, Dilbag’s brother, Rajinder Singh, citing official documents, had claimed that there was no recovery from the former MLA.

Close to the Chautalas, Dilbag’s daughter is married to Abhay Chautala’s younger son Arjun Chautala.

Speaking to reporters, Abhay further appealed that all opposition parties should come together, “else they will all be arrested by ED and the BJP will win again with no conduct of elections thereafter.”