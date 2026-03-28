Expedite electronic evidence analysis in Bhullar case: CBI court to CFSL

The Special CBI Court in Chandigarh on Friday directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to expedite the analysis of electronic evidence in the ongoing case against suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and co-accused and middleman Kirshanu Sharda, even as proceedings were adjourned for further hearings in April. The Special CBI Court in Chandigarh on Friday directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to expedite the analysis of electronic evidence in the ongoing case against suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and co-accused and middleman Kirshanu Sharda, even as proceedings were adjourned for further hearings in April. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Both accused, who remain in judicial custody, were produced before the court through video conferencing.

Appearing before the court, forensic expert Taniya Arora said that out of two sets of electronic evidence, analysis of one has been completed, while the process of generating data copies is underway. However, examination of the second set is still pending and likely to take more time.

Taking note of the delay and the continued custody of the accused since their arrest, the court directed the director, CFSL, Chandigarh, to prioritise the pending analysis and submit reports at the earliest to facilitate supply of copies to the accused.

The matter has now been listed for April 24, by which time the forensic reports are expected.

The court adjourned the case to April 13 for arguments on interlocutory applications, following a request by the counsel for the main accused.

In compliance with earlier court directions, nodal officers of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel appeared before the court and submitted call detail records (CDRs), tower location data, and customer application forms (CAFs) related to the case. The court directed that these records be kept in safe custody.

During the hearing, the CBI moved a fresh application seeking permission to transfer seized items—including mobile phones, original documents, and cash—from the present case to another case. The court ordered that both accused remain in judicial custody, and be produced again via video conferencing on the next date of hearing.

Bhullar and middleman Krishanu Sharda, 29, a national-level hockey player, were arrested on October 16 following a complaint filed by Akash Batta, a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh. During a subsequent search at Bhullar’s Sector 40 home, CBI had seized around ₹7.5 crore in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹2.32 crore, 22 luxury watches, multiple luxury vehicles, 40 litres of imported liquor, and documents for 129 acres of agricultural land, numerous urban properties in Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and New Chandigarh, and 50 commercial shops at Machhiwara, Ludhiana.