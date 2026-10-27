Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.
Festive home makeover on a budget with decor pieces you can reuse all year
Want to give your home a festive makeover with decor pieces you can reuse all year? Here are budget-friendly ideas to refresh your space for every occasion.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
BEHOMA Metal Pair of Swans with Gift Box, Gold | Feng Shui Good Luck Love Gifts Votive Holder for Living Room | Showpiece Wedding Gifts for Couple (Candles not Included) GoldView Details
₹1,199
(Set of 6) Gold Metal Candle Holders, Decorative Stands and Lightweight, for Home Decore, Wedding & Festival Living Room, Dining Table, Bedroom Golden Stick HoldersView Details
₹379
CURATED CART Artificial Flowers Bunch, Baby's Breath Gypsohila Flowers, 1 Bunch for Vase Pot, Home Decoration, Living Room, Wedding, Fake Flowers, Color, (Vase Not Included) (White)View Details
CURATED CART Artificial Flowers Bunch, Baby's Breath Gypsohila Flowers, 1 Bunch for Vase Pot, Home Decoration, Living Room, Wedding, Fake Flowers, Color, (Vase Not Included) (Pink)View Details
₹266
Nestasia Set of 6 Embossed Glass Tumblers (250 ml Each) | Vintage Pressed Textured Glassware for Hot & Cold Beverages | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe Transparent Tumblers for Water, Juice & MocktailsView Details
₹659
View More
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.