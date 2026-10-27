Maharashtra deploys ₹1.2-crore machines to check quality of medicines in government hospitals

The Maharashtra government purchased eight counterfeit-drug detection machines to verify the quality of medications distributed through its health system across the state and prevent substandard or counterfeit medicines from reaching patients. Worth ₹1.2 crore each, these handheld devices can detect spurious tablets, syrups, and even injections within minutes. (Representative)

Worth ₹1.2 crore each, these handheld devices can detect spurious tablets, syrups, and even injections within minutes. Using the reference drug constituents already set in the system, it will compare and match the ingredients of the sample drug to be tested.

“While Maharashtra became the first state to introduce this technology with eight devices, other states like Rajasthan are in the process of ordering 116 devices following spurious Oxytocin injections that claimed the lives of pregnant women earlier in July this year. Madhya Pradesh is expected to take 10 devices, while Jammu and Kashmir is set to get four devices. Globally, this technology is used by about 50 countries for monitoring the quality of drugs,” Vaibhav Dhasal, managing director of Dawall Life Science Pvt Ltd, integrator and channel partner.

Maharashtra health minister, Prakash Abitkar, stated that this device will play a key role in efforts to combat spurious and counterfeit medicines within the state health system.

The device will be used only for preliminary testing; action will be taken against drug manufacturers or even government officials only after the spurious drug samples are verified at the 12 NABL-recognised testing laboratories.

Flying squads set up Maharashtra has already set up eight flying squads, each equipped with one such device, to monitor the quality of medicines dispensed at government hospitals and clinics across the state.

These flying squads - each team consisting of one qualified pharmacist and a trained government official - will conduct monthly, random testing at various government health facilities in the state, including district hospitals, women’s hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. This also includes medicines procured through the Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation (Medical Goods Procurement Authority), district-level procurement systems and local-level purchases.

Abitkar stated that while the actual regulatory enforcement regarding pharmaceuticals falls under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the health department would identify spurious and counterfeit drugs from its system and forward them to the relevant authority for action.

Health minister Abitkar said the initiative will be instrumental in fostering greater transparency, accountability, and regular monitoring within the medicine procurement and supply process.

“Quality control of medicines is just as critical as the availability of doctors, infrastructure, and the supply of drugs for quality healthcare for citizens,” Abitkar emphasised.