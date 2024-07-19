Exploring options for alliance that favours farmers, labourers: Charuni

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday announced that his Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) is preparing to contest on all 90 assembly seats in Haryana assembly elections due later this year and they are ready for an alliance either with Congress or the BSP-INLD coalition. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday announced that his Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) is preparing to contest on all 90 assembly seats in Haryana assembly elections due later this year and they are ready for an alliance either with Congress or the BSP-INLD coalition. (HT Photo)

Addressing mediapersons here, Charuni alleged that the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had worked against the farmers, labourers and all sections of society and he will ask people to not vote for both the parties in the Haryana assembly polls.

“We are ready to contest on all 90 seats, but we are exploring options for an alliance which favours farmers and labourers. We are ready for an alliance with either Congress or the BSP-INLD front. Our mission is to give a better government to Haryana and ensure minimum support price (MSP) to farmers on their crops and job opportunities,” he added.