Explosives recovered from Jammu railway station

A major terror plot was thwarted on Thursday after two boxes containing explosive material and 18 detonators were found from a bag in a drain at Jammu Railway Station’s taxi stand.

The taxi stand usually remains busy with a large number of people, including tourists and pilgrims from other parts of the country, frequenting the station.

“We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu railway station. Explosive material for improvised explosive device (IED) packed in two boxes was found in a bag. Eighteen detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500 gm of wax-like material was also packed in the box. Materials have been seized and investigations have been launched,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP, railways) Mohammad Arif Reshu.

Jammu railway station has always been on the terror radar of terror outfits.

On January 2, 2004, two armed terrorists had killed seven civilians at the railway station before they were killed by a young army officer lieutenant Triveni Singh. The officer was also killed in action.

Terror posters put up in Samba

An offshoot of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad--Ghaznavi Force’s posters threatening India to quit Jammu and Kashmir appeared in Bari-Brahmana and Tarore areas of Samba district on Thursday.

The incident surfaced on a day when the first batch of Indian soldiers landed in Srinagar on this day in 1947 to repel Pakistani invaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters printed in black and white read, “Get Out India Black Day 27th October.”

The posters, which were in Urdu also said, “Occupation of India on Kashmir is unacceptable.”

They were found pasted on the entrance gate of a municipal part in Bari-Brahmana, an industrial hub at the mouth of Jammu district in Samba district, on the lodgment board for Amarnath Yatris in Tarore on Jammu-Pathankot national highway besides, and a government school gate in Samba district.

A police officer said that on Thursday morning, the posters were spotted by locals, who informed the police.

He said an FIR (first information report) has been registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, and so on) and 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with the intention to create hatred) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation has been launched in the matter.