Extend help to poor before imposing lockdown: AAP to CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to make arrangements to meet the domestic needs of people of the state before a possible lockdown and provide financial assistance to the needy and the poor families.

In a statement, AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann said the party will extend all possible cooperation to the state government. “In view of the impact of the Covid pandemic, the state government appears to be preparing for a complete lockdown in the state but the question is whether it has found a solution to the problems faced by the people during lockdown,” he said.

He said that the businesses of the people will be shut down during the lockdown and the employees of factories and companies as well as construction workers will lose their jobs. “This will make it difficult for the needy and poor to support their families,” he said, demanding that the state government should make arrangements to ensure that no family goes hungry.

Demanding financial assistance for labourers and poor, Mann said that just as the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has provided assistance of ₹5,000 to poor labourers, taxi and auto drivers, the Punjab government should do the same.