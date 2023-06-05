Eyeing to improve swachhta ranking, Ludhiana MC installs plastic shredder

Eyeing to improve its rating in the Swachh Survekshan, the municipal authorities have installed a plastic shredder machine at MC’s hot mix plant on Humbran Road. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspecting the plastic shredder installed in the hot mix plant of MC on Hambran road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The shredder which will be used to re-use the plastic waste for road construction has been installed at a cost of ₹3.75 lakh. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal visited the plant and inspected the working of the shredder.

A road using plastic waste has already been constructed using plastic waste in ward no 94. As per the building and roads branch officials of the MC, the upcoming tenders would include the term to use 6 per cent plastic with 94 per cent bitumen.

The MC commissioner stated that the installation of the plastic shredder machine is among the different initiatives which are being taken by MC to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste.

The plastic waste, including the banned plastic carry bags, which were confiscated by the civic body during raids, would now be shredded and reused in the hot mix plant, which is used to make the material for road construction works, she added.

The civic body officials stated that the plastic waste would be used in the hot mix as per the guidelines issued by the government in the past.

Stating that this initiative will help the authorities in managing plastic waste, Aggarwal appealed to the residents to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and other single-use plastic items, as the plastic waste is not only polluting the environment, but it is also having a bad impact on human lives at large.

The MC organised plantation drives to mark ‘World Environment Day’ on Monday.

Apart from residents and NGOs, MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Prashar Pappi, and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina among others also participated in the plantation drives in their respective constituencies and encouraged the residents to encourage and maintain greenery in their surroundings.