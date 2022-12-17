Facing bribery charges, LIT junior assistant dies in Ludhiana jail

Ludhiana Junior Assistant of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Harmit Singh, 48, who was lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail in a corruption case, died following an illness on Friday night.

Shivraj Singh Nandgarh, superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, said that Harmit Singh was a diabetic and his sugar level used to remain high. He had been sent to Civil Hospital and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala as well for around 15 to 16 times in the past four months for treatment.

He was under depression after the Punjab and Haryana high court rejected his bail plea, and his health deteriorated on Friday. Following this, he was rushed to Civil Hospital, and he died on Friday night.

The kin of the deceased alleged that on Friday, they went to jail to see him, but the officers did not allow them to meet him. They also accused jail officials of not providing proper treatment to the deceased.

The economic offence wing (EOW) of the vigilance bureau had arrested Harmit and Kuljit Kaur, executive officer, LIT, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 on July 14, this year.