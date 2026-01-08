Facing heat over rising crime, Punjab govt mulling police top brass rejig

Under fire over rising gangster violence and a spate of targeted killings, the Punjab government is learnt to be considering a major reshuffle in the police top brass, an ostensible move to counter criticism on the law and order front ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The urgency of the reshuffle has grown following a series of high-profile crimes, including the daylight murder of an AAP sarpanch in Tarn Taran on Sunday and the killing of a kabaddi promoter in Mohali last month. (HT File Photo)

The exercise has also been triggered by the recent promotion of over 15 IPS officers to the ranks of deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and inspectors general (IGs), creating space for fresh postings across the force.

Gulneet Khurana, currently senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rupnagar, and Amandeep Kaundal, SSP, Bathinda, both of whom have been promoted to the DIG rank, are set to receive new assignments in the reshuffle, leaving their present postings vacant.

A reshuffle is also on the cards among other SSPs and commissioners of police, with performance — particularly on the front of the fight against drugs — likely to be a key consideration, it is learnt.

The urgency of the reshuffle has grown following a series of high-profile crimes, including the daylight murder of an AAP sarpanch in Tarn Taran on Sunday and the killing of a kabaddi promoter in Mohali last month. The incidents have intensified scrutiny of the state’s policing, with the Opposition questioning the government’s ability to rein in organised crime.

Senior government sources confirmed that the top leadership is concerned about the growing menace of gangsters and is holding deliberations on measures to improve policing, aimed at winning public confidence.

“Our police have done commendable work under Yudh Nasheyan Virudh, and now is the time to take on gangsters,” a senior government functionary said, adding that officers with a tough image would be brought into key field positions as part of the reshuffle.

The government is also considering steps to strengthen the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), including changes in leadership and the induction of tougher officers into the specialised unit that deals with organised crime, another senior official said.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had said at a press conference on December 31 that 2026 would witness the strongest operation against gangsters in the state.

However, a major challenge before the police remains that despite adopting an aggressive stance — resulting in several gangsters being neutralised or injured in encounters — the much-touted “bullet for bullet” approach has failed to act as a deterrent.

The sophistication of gangster networks is evident from the fact that in at least three recent major crimes — the murders of a businessman in Abohar, a kabaddi promoter in Mohali and a sarpanch in Tarn Taran — the main shooters remain at large.

The anticipated reshuffle, sources said, was aimed at tightening operational control and sending a strong message to the public as the Bhagwant Mann government heads into a politically crucial year.