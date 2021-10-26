Factionalism in Cong has rendered Punjab CM Channi ineffective, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday claimed that factionalism in the state Congress was costing people dear with all senior Congressmen having formed their own groups making chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi totally ineffective.

Talking to mediapersons here after addressing a number of programmes with senior leader Gurbachan Singh Babbehali, the SAD president claimed that the Congress party was now divided into groups, including the Sukhjinder Randhawa group, Tript Rajinder Bajwa group, Sunil Jakhar group and the Charanjit Channi group.

“On top of these, you have Pradesh Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu whom no one recognises as the boss. In such a situation there can be no governance and this is why the chief minister is limited to making announcements only with not a single rupee being released to give any relief to the people,” he said.

“The chief minister has even claimed credit for releasing money to farmers whose crops were destroyed due to pink bollworm, but not a single farmer has been paid any compensation,” he added.

Later, during an interaction with the district Bar association, Sukhbir said they would form a lawyers’ development board to fast-track infra facilities and work for the betterment of the legal community if their government comes to power in the state.

Earlier, led by hundreds of motorcyclists, the SAD president participated in a massive roadshow in Gurdaspur city. During the day-long tour, the party president paid obeisance at the church there and interacted with the Christian community. He announced that a Christian welfare board would be established once the SAD-BSP alliance government was formed in Punjab.