Fake branded clothes seized from Sector-79 store in Mohali

A team of Sohana police raided a clothing showroom in Sector 79 on Thursday night and seized counterfeit products of various famous brands. On searching the ‘Brand Mandi’ store in Sector 79, Mohali, police teams recovered counterfeit products of Levi Strauss & Co and Calvin Klein. (HT Photo)

Police registered a case and launched further investigation to investigate the possibility of a big network of suppliers and manufacturers behind the racket.

The raid at “Brand Mandi” was conducted following a complaint by Aakash Sharma, authorised by Netrika Consulting India Private Limited, to investigate copyright, trademark and patent violations.

The complainant stated that his company undertook surveys of units and shops believed to be indulging in illegal reproduction, trading, dealing and selling of duplicate branded products.

He stated that customers buying such products were under the impression that they were buying originals and were therefore being duped. At “Brand Mandi”, they detected the store prominently displaying trademarks of various brands, and also using colour combination and printing styles which was their exclusive artistic work.

Acting on the complaint, police teams searched the store, and found the wholesaler selling counterfeit products of Levi Strauss & Co and Calvin Klein.

A case under Sections 51(a) (b) and 63 (both copyright infringement) of the Copyright Act, 1957; Sections 103 (penalty for applying false trade marks, trade descriptions, etc) and 104 (penalty for selling goods or providing services to which false trade mark or false trade description is applied) of the Trade Marks Act; and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified accused.