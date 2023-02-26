Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fake currency with face value of 2.1 cr seized in Jammu, 5 held

Fake currency with face value of 2.1 cr seized in Jammu, 5 held

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 26, 2023

The accused were identified as Nazir Ahmed of Barzulla in Srinagar, Riyaz Ahmed of Sheikhhar in Pulwama, Manzoor Ahmed of Nishat in Srinagar, Basit of Shopian and Mohammad Naimullah of Dwarka in Delhi.

Police on Saturday seized fake currency worth 2.15 crore and arrested five men from Bhatindi area of Jammu city, said officials.

“They were arrested near Kargil Colony in Bhatindi while they were moving in a S-Cross car (HR26CQ-8653) from Kargil Colony towards Bhatindi Morh around 1.30 pm on Saturday,” said a police official. “During proper search of the car, a police party recovered 5 lakh of genuine Indian currency notes along with three cheque books and fake Indian currency notes with face value of about 2.15 crore from their possession,” he added. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

