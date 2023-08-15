MACT awards 16 lakh relief to UP man’s family

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation of over ₹16 lakh to an Uttar Pradesh-based family who lost their kin in a road accident in 2021. Yadav was working as a gardener in Cantonment Area, Chandimandir, and was employed with Shivalik Environmental Park & TRG Area ( SEPTA), Chandimandir, HQ Western Command, Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Sunita Devi, 50, wife of the deceased, and her two minors from Puranpur village, Uttar Pradesh, filed a case against truck driver Kala Ram of Peer Muchhala, owner Naresh Chand of Solan and insurer The New India Assurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.

The incident took place on April 20, 2021, when the victim, Om Parkash Yadav, who was 45 at the time, was on the way to Chandikotla village, Panchkula, on his bicycle. When he reached Green Nursery, Chandikotla, a speeding truck came from Panchkula’s side and it hit the bicycle, making Yadav fall on the road. He suffered serious injuries on his head and hip. He died during treatment at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Yadav was working as a gardener in Cantonment Area, Chandimandir, and was employed with Shivalik Environmental Park & TRG Area ( SEPTA), Chandimandir, HQ Western Command, Panchkula. He was also working as a gardener with Aggarwal Estate, Sector 15, Panchkula.

In the tribunal, the driver, Kala Ram, controverted the maintainability of the petition adding that claimants have suppressed material facts from the court. Naresh Chand, the owner, denied the version of the petition and the involvement of above said truck in the occurrence.

The insurance company also controverted the entire version of the petition adding that vehicle was being driven in contravention of the Motor Vehicles Act as its driver was not possessing a valid and effective driving licence, and the owner of the vehicle was not having valid documents.

The court observed that all respondents were jointly and severally liable to pay the total compensation of ₹16,77,784 in favour of the claimants.

“Out of the awarded amount a sum of ₹2 lakh each shall be given to the minor children and the remaining award amount of ₹12,77,784 shall be given to Sunita Devi- widow of deceased Om Parkash Yadav,” the court added.