Couple, 7-yr-old son killed as truck rams into their bike in Kurukshetra

A couple and their seven-year-old son were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle near Ladwa on Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar road on late Tuesday evening. As per information, the couple had died on the spot while their son succumbed to injuries at the community health centre in Ladwa. (HT File)

The victims were identified as Toni, 31, Deepika, 29, and their son Naksh, residents of Gundiana village of Yamunanagar.

Police said the incident took place when the family was going to Radaur.

The bodies have been sent to Kurukshetra civil hospital for post-mortem.

Ladwa police station in-charge Prem Chand said the truck driver has been arrested under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

