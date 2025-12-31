Faridabad gang rape exposes law & order failure: Haryana Cong chief

The gang rape of a woman in a moving vehicle in Faridabad has exposed the failure of law and order in BJP-ruled Haryana, state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh said on Wednesday. The incident occurred late Monday after the two accused offered her a lift while she was waiting for transport.

Condemning the incident, Singh said the crime showed that criminals were operating without fear in the state. “Women feel unsafe and criminals are emboldened under the BJP rule,” he alleged.

According to police, a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van and later thrown onto the road, sustaining serious head injuries. Two people have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape, police said.

The incident occurred late Monday after the two accused offered her a lift while she was waiting for transport. But instead of taking her to her destination, the duo drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the car, police said.

Singh said the incident raises serious questions about women’s safety in the state, and blamed the police administration for failing to prevent such crimes. He also demanded a fast-track trial of the case, and sought adequate compensation and full security for the victim, besides a high-level probe and strict action against the responsible officials.

Incident has shaken society: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday expressed deep anger over Faridabad incident.

He termed the incident extremely shameful and reprehensible.

“This incident has shaken the entire country and society. Once again it has been proved that law and order has collapsed in the state. The BJP government has completely failed to provide security to women. The Social Progress Index released by the central government itself states that Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country, and the Faridabad incident has proven the same,” he stated.

The former chief minister demanded strictest punishment for those responsible for this heinous crime.

“The punishment should be such that no one dares to even think of committing such a despicable act in the future,” he added.