Complete pending development projects: Mohammad Sadiq

Even as the five-year term of Faridkot MP Mohammad Sadiq is nearing an end, the development works worth ₹2.32 crore recommended under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) are pending in Moga district. Sadiq on Thursday directed officials to complete all the pending development projects sanctioned by him immediately and submit utilisation certificates of MPLAD funds. As per official data, Sadiq has sanctioned ₹5.32 crore for 219 development projects from his MPLAD funds in four constituencies of Moga district.

Expedite construction workers’ registration process: Minister

Chandigarh Labour minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Thursday directed the officials to expedite the registration process of construction workers in the state. Presiding over a meeting with officials of the labour department, Maan said that the government would not tolerate any lackadaisical approach in registration-related tasks. She said administrative action should be taken against those officials who neglect registration duties and the processing of applications submitted by workers to access government schemes. The minister instructed the officials to ensure the effective delivery of benefits of all schemes introduced by the state government to eligible construction worker beneficiaries.

Online orientation session held for teachers

Chandigarh An online orientation session regarding the Business Blasters Programme was organised on Thursday for teachers of all government senior secondary schools (GSSS) across Punjab to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively mentor, facilitate and guide students through experiential learning techniques. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the core objective of the session was to empower teachers as mentors, facilitators and coaches, enabling them to guide students in understanding the significance and objectives of the Business Blasters Programme. This initiative aims at fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among Class 11 students through practical learning methods, equipping them with 21st century skills to tackle the challenges of the modern era.

Faridkot govt college resumes BSc agri course: Sandhwan

Chandigarh Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday said that B.Sc. (agriculture) course at Government Brijindra College, Faridkot, has been restarted and admissions will be done for 60 seats every year. Sandhwan said that meetings were held with senior officials of the department of agriculture, higher education and Punjabi University to resume the discontinued course. “All the necessary requirements for resuming the course have now been completed,” he said in a statement.

