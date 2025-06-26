Faridkot woman stabbed in Canada, teen detained

A 23-year-old woman from Faridkot was stabbed in her abdomen and waist by a woman, who robbed her of phone, in Canada’s Winnipeg on Sunday. Identified as Tanpreet Kaur, hailing from Faridkot district, the victim also suffered lacerations to her left eyelid and an arm. The victim, who remains hospitalised, has undergone at least two surgeries. The Canada police have detained a 17-year-old girl in connection with the assault. Tanpreet Kaur in a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada.

In her statement to the Canadian police, Tanpreet said the attack took place when she was returning from work around 12, the night intervening Sunday and Monday. “I was walking towards my apartment from the bus stop. On the Roslyn road just across my apartment, I heard someone running towards me from behind. As I turned back, a woman pushed me and asked for my phone and identity. In the struggle that ensued, she assaulted me with a knife,” she recalled in the statement.

The victim, who went to Canada in 2021 and now has a work permit, fought back. “During the scuffle, I managed to wrest the knife. I think I landed a cut or two on her leg as I defended myself,” she said in her statement to the police. She mentioned that the assailant was also accompanied by a man who mostly stood behind while the girl was assaulting her.

Her brother Harsirat Singh, who also lives in Canada, informed that she was stabbed to the left of waist, abdomen and had deep cuts to her left eyelid and arm. According to him, the attacker took away her phone and cards. “Cops informed us that they found three people involved in the attack, based on CCTV footage from the vicinity. One of them was caught,” he added.

Winnipeg police, in a press release issued on Wednesday, said, “The victim was stabbed and robbed of her cell phone. During the assault, she was able to disarm the suspect and held onto the knife, while they continued to assault her. Bystanders intervened and called 911 and the suspects ran off.”

The police statement added that a 17-year-old girl was detained as she was charged with robbery and aggravated assault.