Farm laws: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal says SC-appointed panel can't resolve crisis
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday claimed the Supreme Court-appointed committee could not play any constructive role in resolving the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre following the latter's refusal to accept peasants' demand of repealing the farm laws.
He also said that 'kisan shakti' had the power to "wipe out" the BJP.
Badal was speaking to the media after holding ward-level meetings in Nawanshahr, Banga and Phagwara.
The committee formed by the apex court could not play any constructive role in resolving the crisis following the central government's refusal to repeal the three agricultural laws, he said.
Notably, the Supreme Court had set up the four-member panel on January 11 to look into the contentious three farm laws, against which thousands are protesting at Delhi borders for almost two months now. But one of the members, Bhupinder Singh Mann, later backed out of the panel.
The SAD would utilise the forthcoming parliamentary session to hold meetings with like-minded parties to work towards “restoration of the federal structure” in the country, Badal said.
He also asked the BJP government not to use the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against farmer leaders, saying the NIA was used to counter terrorism and should not be “misused”.
Badal said the Congress legislators and officers who were “discriminating” against the opposition and even getting “false” cases registered against them would have to face the music once the SAD comes to power in 2022.
“We will form a judicial commission once we assume power and ask it to submit a report on all false cases registered by officers within three months. Prompt action will be taken against such officers”, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana poultry farmers move HC seeking relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MP Kirron prefers close aides over experts in road safety panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal says SC-appointed panel can't resolve crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI files graft challan against former woman SHO in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two held with three stolen cars, eight two-wheelers in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking staffer held for taking ₹1 lakh bribe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of symptoms, late detection led to widespread Covid infection in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on women’s empowerment secures ₹100-cr EU grant for 24x7 water supply project in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Process for senate polls initiated, Panjab University tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University semester exams likely to be conducted online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike sharing in Chandigarh: 11,000 users ride 35,000km in a month, save 11,617 tonnes in carbon emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox