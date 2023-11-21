Farmer bodies launch protest against stubble FIRs in Punjab

Farmer bodies in Punjab held protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) at several places, seeking the withdrawal of cases registered for stubble burning. Demanding a long-term solution for paddy straw, the protesting farmers brought stubble-laden trolleys to several offices of DCs and SDMs. The call for the four-hour protest was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and 18 other farmer bodies. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The call for the four-hour protest was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and 18 other farmer bodies. The agitating farmers demanded the withdrawal of legal actions, including registration of FIRs and rollback of the fine imposed on farmers for burning crop residue.

In Bathinda, the activists of SKM (non-political) gathered outside the district administrative complexes (DACs) in Bathinda and other districts of southwest Punjab on Monday.

Besides the cancellation of first information reports (FIRs) lodged against farmers accused of indulging in setting fields on fire, SKM demanded immediate withdrawal of actions initiated by different district authorities, including suspension of arms licenses and cancellation of government subsidies.

Union leaders handed over the memorandum of their demands to the district authorities.

SKM leader Kaka Singh Kotra, also state general secretary of the Ekta Sidhupur faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said that the paddy growers are not being supported financially by the government for paddy stubble management.

“Farmers are forced to burn stubble as the Punjab government has failed to provide ample support to mitigate residue management. We vehemently oppose actions being taken by the authorities against farmers,” said Kotra.

In Sangrur, BKU (Ekta)-Azad and BKU (Ekta)– Sidhupur activists led the protest. Demanding higher compensation for farmers for their land acquired for the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra expressway under the Bharatmala project, Jaswinder Singh Longowal, president of BKU (Ekta) -Azad), said, “Government is registering FIRs and making red entries in revenue records but providing no solution.”

In Doaba region, comprising four districts Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur also saw widespread protests.

Manjit Singh Rai of Doaba Kisan Sangarsh Committee said that the state government has resorted to arm-twisting tactics.

“There is no alternative on the ground for paddy crop as there is no guaranteed price for any of the other crops in kharif season,” A farmer said.

Majha region comprising Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot also saw protests by farm union activists.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said demonstrations were held at 34 places in the state.

In Hoshiarpur, led by Harpal Singh Sangha, the president of Azad Kisan Committee-Doaba farmers submitted a memorandum to the Hoshiarpur DC outlining their concerns and demands.

634 cases of field fires reported in Punjab

Jalandhar

Punjab on Monday recorded 634 cases of stubble burning, almost double the cases reported during the same period last year.

The state recorded 283 cases of stubble burning on November 20, 2021, and 368 cases on the same date in 2022. The total cases reported in the state during the corresponding period in 2021 and 2022 were 70,711 and 47,108 cases, respectively.

The cases have considerably dipped in 18 districts of Punjab but five districts including Fazilka recorded the highest 168 cases of stubble burning, followed by 98 in Moga, 97 in Ferozepur, 62 in Muktsar and 55 in Bathinda.

FIR count reaches 1,084

CHANDIGARH

Punjab Police on Monday said that the total first information reports (FIRs) count reached 1,084 and to date, penalties worth ₹1.87 crore were imposed in 7,990 cases.

Giving details, special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said red entries have also been made in revenue records of 340 farmers during this span.

“This is consecutively for the third day that the state has witnessed the significant downfall of at least 28.8% in the cases of stubble burning,” he said.

Sukhla said daily meetings with all the senior officers, range officers, CPs/SSPs and station house officers (SHOs) to review the cases of stubble burning are being held.

As many as 1,085 flying squads comprising police and civil officials have been keeping vigil at stubble burning, with at least 2,587 such meetings being held since November 8.