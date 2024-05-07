Farmers’ protest against BJP nominees: Punjab election official seeks report from DGP

Chandigarh : The Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) on Monday sought an action-taken report from the state director general of police (DGP) after a BJP delegation raised concern over the law-and-order situation, claiming that its candidates were being prevented from campaigning in the state. The BJP nominees for the Lok Sabha polls are facing protests from farmers across the state. The delegation of the BJP leaders, led by state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, submitted a memorandum to Punjab CEO Sibin C, claiming that the state machinery has miserably failed to ensure the right of campaign of the BJP candidates in the poll fray.

The delegation raised concern over the conduct of free and fair elections and the right to campaign, expressing apprehension about the safety of their candidates during elections in the state.

Following the representation, the CEO asked the DGP to submit a fact-finding and action-taken report in this regard, according to an official statement.

Earlier, Jakhar sought the intervention of the CEO, claiming that the party nominees were “being forced to withdraw from campaigns”.

Jakhar expressed the apprehension on the “possible collusion” of the ruling AAP and other parties in causing obstructions and encumbrances in the campaign of the BJP candidates.

“The possibility of anti-social elements sneaking in under the garb of the farmer protest and creating havoc cannot be ruled out. This would vitiate the elections rendering both the process and the final outcome unfair,” he said.

Jakhar said it is the responsibility of the Punjab electoral office, state administrative and police apparatus to ensure BJP candidates have unhindered access to every part of the state for poll campaign.

Dozens of incidents in the recent past and the latest incident in Patiala, where a farmer died falling on his own on a road during the campaign of BJP candidate Preneet Kaur need immediate attention.

The apprehension of “collusion” of the political parties, including the AAP, SAD and Congress in scripting such “disruptions” for the BJP candidates looms large, Jakhar said.

The Punjab BJP president said the protests undertaken by the farmers are a legitimate tool, but need to be exercised with restraint and caution given that the candidates too have their right to campaign and access to the villages.