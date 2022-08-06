Farmers protest against water crisis, pollution in Punjab
Farmers aligned with five different organisations staged a protest against the Punjab and central governments near YPS Chowk in Mohali on Thursday.
The protesters accused the governments of not solving water dispute with other states, leading to water crisis in Punjab.
On the call of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation (AIKF), Kisan Sangharsh Committee (KSC), Punjab, BKU (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee (AKSC), the protesters gathered near Amb Sahib gurdwara and then took out a rally till YPS Chowk.
The rally was addressed by BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal, AIKF president Prem Singh Bhangu, KSC president Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, BKU (Mansa) president Bogh Singh and AKSC president Harjinder Singh Tanda.
The leaders castigated the successive governments for complicating Punjab’s water issue for their vested political interests. With governments failing to find a permanent solution for the water dispute, the underground water was depleting, increasing the expenditure of farmers manifold. They said plenty of water from Punjab was still going to Pakistan due to mismanagement and lack of storage capacity.
They said wrong assessment of water and its distribution was the main cause of the water dispute.
They accused the central government of trying to establish its monopoly on water by interlinking all rivers. “But the people of Punjab will fight unitedly to safeguard the power of the state and thwart the nefarious designs of the central government,” the leaders said.
They also expressed their anguish and concern over pollution caused by industries, severely affecting agriculture, crops and health of people.
Later, a memorandum of demands was presented to the Punjab and central governments through the governor.
-
Kangra’s Nurpur notified as new police district
Nurpur would be the 14th police district of the state. Apart from 12 districts, the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area is also a separate police district. The Himachal Pradesh home department issued a notification on Nurpur being granted police district status. The new police district will have Nurpur, Indora, Damtal, Fatehpur, Jawali and Rehan police stations under its jurisdiction. Himachal Pradesh forest minister and Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania had been pursuing the issue for a long time.
-
Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula
The local police arrested three men with 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 24 gm heroin and over 17 kg poppy husk in three different cases on Thursday. The liquor was recovered form Gulfam Khan of Shiv Colony, Pinjore. Police said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore. Following a tip-off, police laid a naka at the overbridge of mini-secretariat. The driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested.
-
Father-son duo booked in Panchkula for selling mortgaged property
Police booked a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a bank by selling mortgaged property. The accused, Baldev Chand Bansal and his son Tarjinder Kumar Bansal, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are directors of the Daruya-based Avril Traders Private Limited. A complaint was lodged by Sector 8, assistant general manager with the then Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Ajay Kumar.
-
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon after a brief closure in the morning due to fresh landslides and shooting stones at Ramban, said officials. The 174 Amarnath Yatris, who were held up at Chanderkote in Ramban district, proceeded for Baltal and Pahalgam routes, they added. People are advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from traffic control units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.
-
Chandigarh Congress protests rising prices, GST on essential items
The Chandigarh unit of the Congress party on Friday staged a protest against the rising prices, imposition of GST on essential food items and the Agnipath scheme. The march, led by party's Chandigarh president HS Lucky, was stopped by police after the protesters covered some distance from the Sector 18/19 light point while heading towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan.
