Farmers protest ink attack on Rakesh Tikait
Upset over the ink attack at farm leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru on Monday, members of farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Tuesday.
The protesting farmers raised slogans against the BJP government and claimed that the attack on Tikait was in connivance with the BJP-led Karnataka government.
They handed over a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, to the district authorities and demanded that the Karnataka government should take strict action against the culprits.
The farmers said the ink was not thrown at Tikait but the entire farming community. “Such attack in a BJP-ruled state proves that it is an anti-farmer government,” they said.
Farm leader Surender Sangwan said a meeting will be called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to decide future course of action.
The farmers threatened that the government should take strict action against the miscreants or they will intensify protests.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
