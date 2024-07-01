 Farmers protest outside BJP leader Sukhwinder Singh Bindra’s residence - Hindustan Times
Farmers protest outside BJP leader Sukhwinder Singh Bindra’s residence

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Gurdeep Singh Bhatti, senior vice president of Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said they were protesting against the “anti-farmer policies” of the BJP government and in case their demands are not met, a large-scale protest would be organised in future.

Farmers’ organisations protested outside the house of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) member Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, on Monday.

Farmers handing over a memorandum to BJP leader Sukhwinder Singh Bindra (in black shirt) outside his residence in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Gurdeep Singh Bhatti, senior vice president of Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said they were protesting against the “anti-farmer policies” of the BJP government and in case their demands are not met, a large-scale protest would be organised in future.

Bindra said, “Hundreds of farmers staged a protest in front of my house and were targeting and threatening me because I am a BJP worker. They have submitted a written demand letter and said that the non-fulfilment of these demands would lead to serious consequences in the near future.”

He added that the farmers also tried to pick a fight with his security personnel. “They were shouting slogans against me and threatening me repeatedly. They had weapons, including swords, and tried to enter my house. Apart from this, I am receiving constant threats from various other organisations,” he said.

Bindra has appealed to the police and administration to ensure his safety.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers protest outside BJP leader Sukhwinder Singh Bindra’s residence
