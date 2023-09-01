Three killed after vehicle collides with motorcycle in Sunam road accident

Three persons were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Sheron village in Sunam. The victims were returning to their village from Sunam town. The deceased have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (45), his wife Parween Kaur (42) and his friend Manjeet Singh (42). All were residents of Sheron village.

Investigation officer Sat Parkash said the victims were riding a motorcycle and when they reached near their village, a vehicle hit the motorcycle and they died on the spot.

“Bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of Sunam civil hospital and we are trying to identify the vehicle,” he added.

