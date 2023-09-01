News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three killed after vehicle collides with motorcycle in Sunam road accident

Three killed after vehicle collides with motorcycle in Sunam road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Sep 01, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Investigation officer Sat Parkash said the victims were riding a motorcycle and when they reached near their village, a vehicle hit the motorcycle and they died on the spot

Three persons were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Sheron village in Sunam. The victims were returning to their village from Sunam town.

The deceased have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (45), his wife Parween Kaur (42) and his friend Manjeet Singh (42). All were residents of Sheron village.
The deceased have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (45), his wife Parween Kaur (42) and his friend Manjeet Singh (42). All were residents of Sheron village.

The deceased have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (45), his wife Parween Kaur (42) and his friend Manjeet Singh (42). All were residents of Sheron village.

Investigation officer Sat Parkash said the victims were riding a motorcycle and when they reached near their village, a vehicle hit the motorcycle and they died on the spot.

“Bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of Sunam civil hospital and we are trying to identify the vehicle,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out