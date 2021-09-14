Father, 3 children charred to death in fire at Chamba village in Himachal

A 26-year-old man and his three children were charred to death when a fire broke out in a house at Karatosh village in the remote Churah sub division of Chamba district early on Tuesday.

Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said the fire broke out at the village, 80km from the district headquarters, around 3am, leaving the four members of the family dead.

A team of experts from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharamshala will be reaching the village by Tuesday evening to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to initial reports, the fire spread fast due to a can of petrol kept in the house.

Local residents reported the incident by calling up emergency number 112

The dead were identified as Mohammed Rafi, his two daughters Jaitun, 6, and Julekha, 2, and son Samir, 4. Rafi’s wife Bhura, 26, was seriously injured in the incident and is being treated at the medical college in Chamba.

The SP, who rushed to the spot, said a team of firefighters, police and revenue officials reached the village soon after the incident.